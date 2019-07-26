Deadline looms for Wyre Business Awards

Firms located or operating in Wyre are being urged to take the chance to put themselves in the spotlight by entering the 2019 Wyre Business Awards.

This December 5 will see the finalists in the sixth annual awards being hosted at the Marine Hall in Fleetwood.

Wyre Council has extended the deadline for nominations to August 30 to accommodate businesses who may have missed the opportunity to submit an application.

The awards are seeking applications from professional, charity and community organisations, manufacturing, digital and media, and IT businesses.

The Wyre Business Awards are not only for senior management or owners to think about, but also employees of businesses.

Wyre council’s chief executive, Garry Payne said: “The council is committed to connecting, promoting and celebrating the business community in Wyre,by helping to raise the standards, quality and competition of our businesses and help to position Wyre as a place to prosper. The awards are a testament to the thriving businesses in Wyre.

Every year we see more and more businesses take part.

“The different categories mean that organisations large and small can take part, as well as community groups and individuals.”

The council also said there were a number of sponsorship packages available for businesses including advertisements in the brochure and being a headline sponsor.

To find out more about the sponsorship and advertisement opportunities, visit www.wyre.gov.uk/wyreawards.

For a full list of the 22 award categories and to submit an entry visit www.wyre.gov.uk/wyreawards. Businesses can submit entries in up to three categories.

Among the aspects the awards aim to highlight are firms that invest in the employee’s development via training, those that contributes towards the reduction of carbon and demonstrate green processes as part of their business model and ones which have a passionate woman who is an inspiration to others.