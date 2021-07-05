Deadline looming for Lancashire's top women in business awards

Women in business have until midnight on Friday, July 16, to enter the 10th Anniversary Enterprise Vision Awards.

The EVAS is celebrating a decade of recognising the entrepreneurial spirit, achievements, and successes of the region’s outstanding female entrepreneurs.

Organisers said that whether they have started a business from home, are working for an organisation or are the CEO of an established global brand, women in all sectors make an important contribution to the economic success of the region.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The EVAs winners in 2017

Founder of the EVAS and Pink Link, Coral Horn said: “Women responded to the challenges and difficulties of the pandemic with fortitude, empathy and determination.

“They’ve made sacrifices, innovated and adapted, and surged forward to emerge stronger and more resilient. This celebration of female entrepreneurship is long overdue and we’re in for a spectacular evening of celebrations.”

She added that entering the EVAS would also be good for the business, by helping to promote it, expand awareness of the brandand attract new customers. In 2019, five Lancashire businesswomen went onto win an EVA; Louise Wood of Mortgages By Louise (Financial Services), Melissa Toland of Time For You (Health & Wellbeing), Chrissy Griffin of The Lingerie Lounge, Zoe Fleming of Vincents Solicitors and Sara Dewhurst of Lytham Gin.

Two more were highly commended; Catherine Best of Best At Solutions CIC and Leona Marsh of Marsh Mill Interiors.

This year, there are 18 categories. Entrants will be narrowed down to a shortlist who will have a virtual interview with independent judges.

Kelly Ann Groves, chief operating office at Sundown Solutions, explained why the business wanted to support the EVAs. She said: “The EVAs is one of the most prestigious business awards in the UK that celebrates female business talent, and Sundown is a very proud supporter.

“It was natural for us to become involved and champion the small business category.

“Small business are the backbone of the UK economy and supporting this category helps shine a spotlight on female business owners that have worked hard to succeed.”

Enter via www.enterprisevisionawards.co.uk.