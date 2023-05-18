One Fylde, based at Whitehills Business Park, Blackpool, is an independent and community-led charity, providing person-centred support, accommodation and activities for adults and young people with learning disabilities or autism across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre.

The organisation supports more than 230 individuals and provides employment for nearly 400 staff. Its purpose is “to contribute to the wellbeing of everyone who is part of One Fylde, and to ensure that they are treated with respect and enabled to live the best life possible”. It has been nominated for a coveted ‘Movement for Good’ Award and is encouraging local residents to support its bid by voting for One Fylde at: health.movementforgood.com

But you’ll need to be quick, as the window for nominations is only open briefly, closing on Friday, May 19.

One Fylde support workers with some of the people they support.

Tracey Bush, CEO at One Fylde, said, “We’re delighted to be in the running for this important award and we’re encouraging everyone to support our bid by nominating us.

“It would be fantastic to win and help our invaluable work enormously.”

The special fund is available to charities, whose core charitable purpose is the advancement of health, including disability support, the prevention or relief of sickness or disease and the promotion of health.

It is administered by the Benefact Group, an independent, specialist financial services group that exists to give all its available profits to charity, dating back 135 years. The ‘Movement for Good’ Awards is its annual programme of donating. This year it will be giving over £1m to charities and good causes.

One Fylde CEO Tracey Bush chats to one of the charity's team members

Mark Hews, Group Chief Executive of Benefact Group, said, “Benefact Group is the third largest corporate donor in the UK and has an ambition to be the biggest.

“Owned by a charity, all of its available profits go to good causes and the more the Group grows, the more the Group can give. Our ‘Movement for Good’ Awards will continue to help charities change lives for the better and we know that for many health charities £5,000 can make a real difference.”