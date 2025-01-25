Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Backlot Cinema has announced the dates for it’s first-ever cinema concert event in Blackpool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band that will be performing at the Backlot are called Tough Love, and the concert will be taking place on May 17 2025, in screen seven of the Backlot Cinema and Diner.

The band describes itself as an alt-rock, pop-punk, post-hardcore band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cain Stead is the drummer, and his friend and fellow band member Dec Naylor is the vocalist and guitarist for the band.

Mr Stead said: “It is the first-ever, or what we think is the first-ever cinema show; I don’t think it has ever been done before. Definitely an exclusive type of show.

“We have 150 tickets, and they are probably going to go quite fast, so make sure to pick one up.”

The multi-screen cinema is an extension to Houndshill Shopping Centre, and boasts Lancashire’s only IMAX screen | Blackpool Council

Mr Naylor said: “Music is a weird one; you end up kind of falling into it; everyone has these ideas. I saw this band play, and that's what I want to do. I just think I tried learning guitar in high school to impress a girl, and then I realised it was one of the things I was somewhat good at, and then it didn’t stop, and now I am in too deep, so we can’t stop.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of the screens at the Backlot Cinema. | submit

The Tough Love band have been together for around six years and have played shows all across the country during that time.

Mr Stead said: “Something kind of clicks in this realm of work; learning to play something is something I can focus on. I went with that and did not stop, and it was a hyper-focus.”

Drummer Cain Stead and vocalist guitarist, Dec Naylor of the Band Tough Love, who are performing at the Backlot Cinema's first ever cinema concert in May. | National World

Mr Stead said: “I went into this wanting to film a music video in a cinema and then they came back with, I will do you one better, I want you to play a show at the cinema. That’s a bit mental, the logistics of it and putting it all together has been months of work.”

Mr Naylor said: “It’s been nearly a year of planning and stuff. It’s wild; we don’t think it has been done or not done to the same level that we are going to do it. It’s a really big mental thing for us to comprehend and take over and do it all ourselves with the help of the Backlot.”

The band are planning to have a pop up shop and a record store at the performance.

Tickets are available on the Backlot Cinema website here.