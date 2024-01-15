It runs more than 30 classes each week, from ballet and tap to jazz and street dance.

A popular dance school opened the doors to its new studio in Blackpool at the weekend.

Woodhouse Academy of Theatre Arts welcomed students to its new home in Red Bank Road in Bispham on Saturday (January 13).

The studios are at the rear of 216 Red Bank Road, behind Heron Foods, and will offer classes for all ages, from children aged two and up to adults.

It currently runs around 35 classes each week, covering ballet, tap, modern, jazz, Irish, strength & flex, commercial, street dance, lyrical, cheer dance, heels, musical theatre, singing and drama.

Danielle Woodhouse, studio owner at Woodhouse Academy of Theatre Arts in Red Bank Road, Bispham

Saturday's grand opening included free taster sessions for some of their popular classes as well as some new classes including street dance and cheer dance.

Studio owner and local choreographer Danielle Woodhouse said she hopes to make the new studio a hub for the community and for performing arts in the area.

She said: "Woodhouse Academy has gained an excellent reputation across the Fylde Coast over the last five years, offering classes in Blackpool, Bispham and Thornton, and providing opportunities for all ages and abilities.

"I’m so glad we’re finally in our new studio and can start making memories in our new home. Here’s to the next chapter!"