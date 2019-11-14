Custom made help on offer for Fylde coast firms with customs duties

Brexit may be on hold for a couple of months but one Fylde coast business support organisation is urging firms to consider applying for help to prepare.

Jones Harris Accountants at Fleetwood is making Fylde Coast businesses aware that they can access 100 per cent grant funding for help with certain training and IT software and equipment.

Companies that have to deal with customs issues can get grant aid from HMRC

It said there were two grants that a business can apply for, both related to customs declarations, in preparation for the UK finally leaving the EU.

They can apply to get funding from HMRC for:

Training that helps your business to complete customs declarations and processes.

IT improvements to help your business complete customs declarations more efficiently.

The money can be used to reimburse what a business has spent on relevant IT improvements and training since 31 July, 2019, as well as in the future.

Martin Wigley, director of Jones Harris said: “Looking on the bright side, the latest delay does give any unprepared businesses some extra time to get ready.

"And anyone who has already spent money on training staff or installing new computer systems to deal with the additional workload should take advantage of the grant funding available from HMRC to help with the expense.”

Any UK based business with fewer than 250 employees, which has not previously failed to meet its tax obligations, can apply for a grant if it currently completes customs declarations.

Mr Wigley said the training and IT grants were actually quite generous, with up to £2,250 available to 100 per cent fund the cost of each training course and up to €200,000 for IT improvements - but not for commissioning bespoke software.

The training must give employees the skills to either, complete customs declarations, carry out customs processes – this can include relevant training in safety and security, or help other businesses with import and export processes.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) is administering the grants for HMRC.

The application process is online and closes on January 31, 2020 (or earlier if funding is fully allocated).

Any Fylde coast firm seeking more information can visit www.jones-harris.co.uk