Frack Free Lancashire has campaigned against fracking since before it was given permission to go ahead by Lancashire County Council at Preston New Road in 2014. Here members board a bus in Preston to travel to Northallerton, North Yorkshire to support local residents opposing an application to frack in Ryedale

The company has yet to apply to extend its licence at the Preston New Road site near Little Plumpton, where it has horizontally drilled and fracked two wells.

Its permission to frack runs out in April next year, but it was handed a boost this month when Lancashire County Council told it that the time-consuming impact survey was not needed, clearing the way for a planning application.

The news comes after Tory leadership candidates, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak said they would be supportive of fracking amid the energy crisis and it has alarmed opponents of shale gas who say it is polluting and too disruptive.

Fracking was halted under a moratorium in November 2019 after a flurry of tremors were caused by the two wells at Preston New Road.

Cuadrilla had been ordered to plug the wells but was given a reprieve earlier this year as gas prices rocketed and now has until June 2023 to research the site and show fracking can be done by mitigating tremor risks.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "At present we have not received any planning application to extend the restoration dates for the Preston New Road site.

"However Cuadrilla has applied to the county council for an Environmental Impact Assessment Screening opinion . The purpose of this is to obtain a view from the county council as to the need for EIA should a planning application for a time extension be submitted. The county council has provided a screening opinion that no EIA would be required."

A spokesperson for Frack Free Lancashire said: “We have just learned that Cuadrilla have not yet formally applied to Lancashire County Council for an extension of their planning permissions for the Preston New Road site. However, we have also learned that Lancashire County Council has advised that no Environmental Impact Assessment will be required from Cuadrilla.

“Frankly, we are amazed that, given the seismic events caused by Cuadrilla’s fracking activities last time, there is no requirement for an EIA. How can we have any confidence at all in our regulators if they refuse to acknowledge the clear and present dangers of fracking and, indeed, the very reason why the moratorium was brought in by the Government?