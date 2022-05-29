Crypto Brokers: Five best FCA regulated

Cryptocurrency set to rise again say experts

Plans for the UK to more closely regulate cryptocurrencies have been laid out with Chancellor Rishi Sunak highlighting the potential long-term benefits of integrating cryptocurrencies to the economy, including providing jobs and security for investors.

Cryptocurrency trading has grown immensely in popularity around the world, including in the United Kingdom, where crypto traders seek to speculate on the high volatility of digital coin prices.

The cryptocurrency market, while providing lucrative opportunities for profit, still remains decentralised and unregulated.

Traders should ensure they use a regulated crypto broker

For this reason, it is very important for traders in the UK and elsewhere to trade through a regulated crypto broker, say experts Forex Brokers.

In this article they reveal who they consider to be the best brokers offering access to cryptocurrency trading, which are also regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) – a leading financial regulator and one of the most reputable in the world.

1.eToro

eToro is considered a top pick for social copy trading and cryptocurrency trading. The eToro mobile app and user-friendly web platform make investing in the stock market a breeze, especially for those who are new to the market.

Pros: Advanced copy trading software; Low minimum deposit; No deposit fees. Cons: High withdrawal fees; High trading fees for forex; Only one base currency available for accounts.

Features: Regulation, CySEC, FCA, ASIC; Minimum deposit from $50; Average spread from 0.75 pips; No commission on stocks and ETFs; Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $5; Maximum Leverage 1:30; Bonuses, $50 welcome offer and $50 per referral; Customer support, 24/5 - multilingual.

2.AvaTrade

CFD trading on the most widely used cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, is available to customers of AvaTrade.

Clients can speculate on the price swings of various cryptocurrencies without having to exchange any actual digital assets themselves using AvaTrade.

Pros: Broad range of tradable instruments; MetaTrader four and five available; Excellent educational resources. Cons: High EURUSD and inactivity fees.

Features: Regulation, Central Bank of Ireland, MiFID, ASiC, BVI; Minimum deposit from $100; Average spread from 0.9 pips; No commission on Forex; No deposit/withdrawal fees; Maximum Leverage 1:400; First deposit bonus; Customer support 24/5 - multilingual.

3.Exness

Exness is well-known for their unrestricted leverage, and their leverage for Bitcoin is 1:50. Exness, one of the world's largest brokers, has a responsibility to provide traders with the most liquidity possible.

With this, crypto trading can be conducted in milliseconds. Because the price of Bitcoin is always fluctuating, it is critical for a broker to maintain a high level of liquidity.

Pros: Well-regulated; Tight spreads; Over 130 currency pairs

Features: Regulation, CySEC, FCA; Minimum deposit from $1; Average spread from 1.3 pips; Commissions from 3 USD and 10 USD per 1 lot for CFDs’; No deposit/withdrawal fees; Maximum leverage 1:2000; Standard +10% bonus programme; Customer support 24/5 - multilingual.

4.XTB

It is possible to become a successful online trader by using the many tools provided by XTB Online Trading (XTB). Regulation by the FCA adds legitimacy, and the negative balance protection feature gives customers piece of mind.

Pros: Award-winning trading platform; Negative Balance Protection[ Well regulated. Cons: Limited product portfolio.

Features: Regulation, KNF, FCA, CySEC and IFSC; Minimum deposit from $250; Average spread from 1.02 pips; Commissions from 0.08% of trade value with $8 minimum; $30 fees on withdrawals of less than $50; Maximum leverage 1:500; $40 no deposit bonus; Customer support 24/5.

5.FXCM

In contrast to many other brokers, FXCM does not impose a minimum commission level when trading Crypto CFDs, so you save the additional costs of placing smaller transactions.

Trading costs are already included in the spread when trading Crypto CFDs with FXCM.

Pros: Wide selection of advanced trading platforms; Low minimum deposit; High leverage, Cons: 1.Limited range of asset classes

Features: Regulation, FCA, ASIC, ACPR, FSP; Minimum deposit from $50; Average spread from 1.3 pips; Commissions from