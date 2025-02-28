Create Homes celebrates Women in Construction Week at The Groves
At Create Homes, we believe that women are an essential part of the residential housebuilding sector, not only helping to build high-quality, desirable homes, but also driving progress and shaping a more dynamic and forward-thinking industry. Gill Mathison, Founder and Brand Director at Create Homes, emphasizes the invaluable contributions of talented women, both within the Create Homes team, and among its industry partners - an impact that is clearly evident in the design and craftsmanship of the company’s stunning new show home, which opens next week.
Gill commented:
“Women are at the heart of our projects, ensuring quality, efficiency, and meticulous attention to detail at every stage. Their dedication and expertise are invaluable to our team, and we couldn’t be prouder to have them with us. Across roles in Quantity Surveying, Buying, Management, Administration, Accounts, Sales, Marketing & PR, Design, and Aftercare, our female employees thrive in this dynamic industry, each bringing a unique and valuable contribution.”
“Women bring fresh perspectives, specialist skills, and a deep passion for construction. At Create Homes, we are committed to fostering a supportive environment where women can excel. The success of our house-building business is a testament to their talent and dedication.”
Create Homes is passionate about inspiring the next generation of women to explore careers in construction. By celebrating the achievements of women in the industry and showcasing the diverse opportunities available, we aim to encourage more young women to pursue their ambitions and help shape the future of housebuilding.
+ Find out more about homes at The Groves, Bispham at createhomes.com/thegroves