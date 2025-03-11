Craggs Energy to Raise Vital Funds for Age UK Calderdale & Kirklees as Part of its New Brand Launch, Strengthening its Commitment to Community

Calderdale-based Craggs Energy, which has provided domestic, agriculture and commercial fuel services to customers across Yorkshire, Lancashire and the North West for more than 13 years, has unveiled a bold new brand identity, reinforcing its roots in the local community and its employee-owned status.

Embodied in the company’s new strapline ‘What Matters to You, Matters to us’, the rebrand sees the introduction of a new look for its fleet of tankers and website, and a fresh new corporate manifesto detailing the business’s commitment to playing its part in the community, and to serving the region with responsibility and integrity.

It also sees the launch of a new ‘giving back scheme’, where 25 pence will be donated to Age UK Calderdale & Kirklees for every delivery made through to the end of June. With many hundreds of deliveries made each month, Craggs Energy aims to raise much needed money for the charity, making good on its commitment to bring positive benefit to the communities it serves.

Rachel Horner, Chief Executive Age UK Calderdale & Kirklees, commented on the news, saying: “It’s great to have Craggs Energy as our latest charity partner, particularly as they help so many older customers living in rural off-grid locations and villages throughout the region. Now, every single one of their deliveries will generate vital funds for our work.”

Since becoming employee-owned in 2022, the business has focussed on introducing a series of new rewards and initiatives designed to enhance customer experience and loyalty, at the same time as supporting the communities in which it works.

This has included the introduction of Craggs Energy’s cold weather priority scheme, ensuring that customers with medical conditions that make them susceptible to the cold, or those over the age of 75, receive priority deliveries of heating oil during cold-weather snaps.

Set up in partnership with the UK & Ireland Fuel Distributors Association (UKIFDA) the free service has helped hundreds of customers across Yorkshire, Lancashire and the North West stay safe and warm during the recent spells of cold and sub-zero weather.

Craggs Energy also became the first fuel delivery company in the North of England to cut minimum orders of heating oil for pensioners from 500 litres to just 300 litres. This has helped customers affected by the removal of Winter Fuel Payments spread the cost of their heating oil into smaller instalments.

Most recently, Craggs Energy launched its Cosy Heating Club, which gives monthly Direct Debit customers the chance to win 500 litres of heating oil every quarter, alongside a suite of other benefits.

Matthew Crockett, Managing Director of Craggs Energy, explains: “As a 100% employee-owned business, we’re big believers in people and working together towards a shared goal. It’s why we relentlessly seek new ways to enhance our services and give back to our community, supporting and strengthening the region.

“Supporting Age UK Calderdale & Kirklees is a great fit for us. It gives our drivers and wider team added incentive to make more fuel and heating oil deliveries. We hope that customers across Yorkshire and the North West will consider the benefit they could bring to others simply by ordering their heating oil or fuel through Craggs Energy.”

Matthew Crockett added: “For us, being employee owned is a passion and a commitment. We exist to fuel the heartbeat of our local community. And, because we each have a personal stake in what we do, we all work as one to put our customers first, keeping households heated, our farming community fuelled, and our commercial customers competitive.”

From March, customers will start to see the new brand on Craggs Energy’s fleet of tankers and delivery vehicles, each featuring iconic scenes from Yorkshire, the North West, and Lancashire. The new brand, which reflects the company’s strong heritage and forward-thinking approach to sustainable and community-driven business practices, also features prominently on the new website, and on all marketing materials.

www.craggsenergy.co.uk