Keith and Lynne Milnes planned to travel to Thailand last April to visit a relative, but when the relative had to go into a nursing home, and Keith’s son died around the same time, they cancelled the trip.

With private accommodation already arranged, the return flights cost around £2,000 – money the retired couple could ill afford to lose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But after booking the flights with World Travel Lounge in Cleveleys, it took until a few days ago for the cost to be refunded, despite repeated approaches by the couple, in person, by phone and in writing – and then minus an £800 cancellation fee.

Keith and Lynne Milnes with paperwork covering the refund bid for their cancelled trip to Thailand

"The cancellation fee we can accept, but we really can’t believe it took so log to get the money we were owned back,” said Keith, 63, who lives with Lynn, 67, in Queens Promenade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple approached The Gazette to tell us of their plight when they felt they might never see the money – and World Travel Lounge came good and issued the refund.

"The ironic thing is we decided to shop locally for the flights to support local business,” added Keith.

Keith Milnes and wife Lynne cancelled the trip after the death of his son and a change of family circumstances in Thailand.

"It we’d done the booking through an airline direct, I’m sure we would have had the money back long ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were looking forward to the trip and had only the flights to buy as we were planning to stay with family.

"But when the circumstances changed over there and my son died around the same time, we had to cancel.

"We explained the situation and at first it looked as though we would be sorted out pretty quickly but it just went on and on for months.

"We made contact galore and were put onto a financial company we were told was looking after it but we got nowhere.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We couldn’t write off that money – we were owed it – so we turned to The Gazette in the hope of it being resolved and we are so grateful for your help.