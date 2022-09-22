Council close to agreeing Blackpool Debenhams deal

After coming under fire from Tory councillors for the length of time it has taken to re-let the 70,000 sq ft anchor unit, council leader Coun Lynn Williams said: "In three weeks we will have an announcement and it will be worth waiting for."

There has been previous speculation the House of Fraser Group, which also owns Sports Direct and luxury fashion brand Flannels, would be taking over the store.

Blackpool's former Debenhams store

The Frasers Group has recently taken over the 130,000 sq ft former Debenhams store in Gateshead in the North East, which will become home to Sports Direct and Flannels.

Blackpool's former Debenhams store, which closed in May 2021, has retail space spread over three floors.

A report to the full meeting of the council on Wednesday September 21 said: "Officers continue to work on the letting of the former Debenhams store, with a number of options open to us.

"With the store being such a keystone of the Houndshill Centre, there is ahealthy level of interest in occupying the unit but we are keen to take this “once in a generation” opportunity to secure a leading anchor tenant which befits the town and drives footfall to the town centre."

Leader of Blackpool Council Lynn Williams

Conservative group leader Coun Tony Williams said delays had dragged on too long in finding a new tenant for the Debenhams store which closed in May 2021.

He said: "We were told at the last council meeting the lawyers were dragging their feet.

"Now it seems we have options and maybe one company wants to come into Debenhams and we're holding back on that.

"We do need to get it right, but we have been saying that for a year and a half."

Work is continuing on construction of the second phase of the council-owned Houndshill Centre which will include a new Wilko store, cinema and restaurant space.

In July a deal was signed to bring an immersive IMAX screen to the cinema, now called the Backlot Cinema, as part of a £6m investment by developer John Sullivan.