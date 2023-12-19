Council approves spending at Blackpool Airport and Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone

A couple of updates on the Blackpool Airport and Enterprise Zone

Council chiefs have agreed to spend £75,000 on fixing a boundary fence at Blackpool Airport.

An executive decision says repairs are required to the barrier which divides the airport from the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone, which are both owned by Blackpool Council.

A report setting out the recommendation says: “The fence surrounding Blackpool Airport acts as both a security barrier for the airport and a boundary between the Enterprise Zone (EZ) and the airport.”

It adds the condition of the fence means it is “now in need of repair, replacement and reinstatement.”

The fence acts as a boundary between the enterprise zone and the airport, and “secures Blackpool Council-owned land”, thus justifying the contribution towards repair costs.

Approval has also been granted for the council to appropriate land to create the new eastern gateway to the enterprise zone, which will be accessed from a new road linked to Common Edge Road.

Sports facilities, including mainly football pitches, have been relocated to a new site further south.

No objections have been made to the move after the intention to appropriate the land was advertised in October and September.