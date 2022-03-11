The council decides the maximum fares which can be charged by licenced hackney carriages operating in the town.

Members of the Blackpool Licensed Taxi Operators Association have called on bosses to increase the permitted charges, as the cost of petrol has soared to record highs following the Russian invasion of Ukraine last month.

Currently there are four main tariffs for taxis in Blackpool. These are:

Tariff 1: Monday to Friday 6am to 9pm: £2.60 for one passenger for the first 372 yards, 20p for every subsequent 186 yards.

Tariff 2: Monday to Friday 9pm to midnight, Saturdays, Sundays and bank holidays: £2.60 for one passenger for the first 280 yards, 20p for every subsquent 140 yards.

Tariff 3: daily from midnight to 6am: £3.20 for one passenger for the first 280 yards, 20p for every subsequent 140 yards.

Tariff 4: Christmas and New Year: £5.20 for one passenger for the first 280 yards, 20p for every subsequent 140 yards.

Taxi drivers may charge an additional 30p for every one adult passenger, or every two children aged between three and 12 years old, and an additioanl 20p for every 30 or 35 seconds of waiting time. If passengers soil the vehicle, the driver may add £40 to the fare.

These prices may be on the rise, however, as council bosses plan to increase the maximum charges to take the pressure off local taxi services following a submission from the Association on February 26.

A Blackpool Council spokesman said: “We have been contacted by representatives of the taxi trade who are understandably concerned about the rise in fuel costs. We are in process of proposing a set of new surcharges. These will be discussed by the public protection sub-committee later this month.”

However, Blackpool Licensed Taxi Operators Association secretary Bill Lewtas said this could result in a difficult month ahead for drivers, as they cannot legally increase their fees while also paying increasing amounts for fuel.

He said: “With the current fuel prices Blackpool taxi drivers really do need a fuel surcharge and soon.

“It appears that the council are supportive of our request. But the date for a committee to consider this is March 29. That would have to be followed by a two week consultation, which could mean that it isn't in place until after Easter.

“We asked for a faster response and unfortunately the council say they are unable to bring the meeting forward.”

Taxi driver Dean James said: “A number of the taxi drivers are not very happy with the response from the council. We’re looking at, probably, 1.70p per litre of fuel going forward. It’s affecting us because we’re having to find an extra £5 each day just to do our jobs.

"There are a lot of disgruntled cabbies out there who are now having to find out if they are not going to get any extra pay for at least a month, and by then it could be 2.00p per litre.”