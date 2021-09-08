Controversial AFC Fylde football club job advert is 'discriminatory,' says Blackpool charity chief

Wesham club AFC Fylde caused a stir online with its controversial job advert, which was posted on the Jobs in Football website on Tuesday, but appears to have since been removed.

The advert also said: “This is a ‘hands on role’ and requires hands on leadership from the front so ‘delegators’ and ‘office dwellers’ please don’t apply.

“We work hard at Fylde so again don’t apply if you are looking for 'a work life balance' or have to pick the kids up from school twice a week at 3.30.”

Tracy Hopkins, CEO of CAB, said the advert is discriminatory, “because of what it implies.”

She said: “Employers need to ensure job adverts do not discriminate indirectly or exclude a certain group of people from applying.

“When local people are looking for jobs, adverts need to be inclusive and encourage them to make an application rather than set criteria that would put them off.”

Fylde, who currently play in the sixth tier of English football at Mill Farm, said the new general manager would "work directly alongside the director of football," roles which "report directly to the chairman."

The advert has been dubbed ‘disgusting’ and ‘brazen’ on Twitter, while others said the ad “contains indirect sex discrimination”.

"So glad the advert for the Fylde job is being treated with the contempt it deserves," tweeted employment solicitor Matt Barnes. "It's appalling. I'm sure there are good people involved and hopefully this leads to necessary changes."

An AFC Fylde fan said: “If true, that is embarrassing for my club to be putting that in an advert.”

Sky Sports commentator Gary Taphouse remarked: “People ask me why I don’t tweet certain jobs, here’s an example...”.

A spokesman for AFC Fylde said: “The Club does not wish to make any comment on this matter.”

The job advert in full:

"We are seeking a General Manager to work directly alongside the Director of Football. These roles currently report directly into the Chairman and will do for the foreseeable future.

"While focussed on the general day to day running of the non footballing side of the club, the main emphasis will be on the commercial aspect of the role and developing the “Fylde Brand”.

"The successful candidate must, therefore, be able to demonstrate a successful track record in a similar role within the sporting and entertainment industry.

"Football experience, although an asset, is not a requirement but a fanatical eye for detail and the ability to write and implement a detailed strategic plan is!

"This is a ”hands on role” and requires hands on leadership from the front so “delegators” and “office dwellers” please don't apply.

"If not already apparent, we are not a Premiership Club and therefore every penny and every fan has to be fought for and respected."

"You will need to be proactive in your approach to everything. We work hard at Fylde so again don't apply if you are looking for “a work life balance” or have to pick the kids up from school twice a week at 3.30.

"You will need to live close to the club and immerse yourself in the local community at all levels.