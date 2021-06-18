Youngsters join Lancashire McDonald's staff at charity litter walk

McDonald's staff and children from Ashton Primary School

More than 100 staff from 16 H&S Restaurants McDonald’s franchised outlets across the county took part in the Great British Spring Clean.

They walked more than 47 miles from Chorley to Fleetwood, stopping off at each restaurant for the next team to take on the next leg of the walk.

They dubbed it the Loving Lancashire Litter Walk – and while helping to keep our community streets free from litter, staff were raising money for both Ronald McDonald House Charities and Age Concern Central Lancashire.

A youngster joins in the fun

In Preston, staff at the Riversway outlet were joined by children from Ashton Primary School, who helped pick up litter in the area.

Alex Chattaway, franchisee supervisor, said the children enjoyed joining in.

He said: “We do community projects with the school so they came along for the morning.

"It was a warm day for walking though – we all got a bit of a sun tan.”

Ronald McDonald House Charities UK helps to provide free accommodation for families of sick children in hospital, allowing for their families to stay close by whilst they undergo treatment.

Age Concern Central Lancashire was founded in 1981 and is a registered charity which has 40 years experience in helping folk to live well and age well.

The charity enables people to live with memory concerns and dementia, reduce loneliness and isolation, secure benefits and hosts of other wider services.

Donations are still open at the H&S Restaurants Virgin Money Giving page.