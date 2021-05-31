Young entrepeneur Edgar, 7, sells fruit pots to Booths

Edgar Johnson with mum Jane

But Edgar Johnson’s letter to Booths resulted in his fruit snack pots being stocked.

Edgar, now seven, wrote to director Graham Booth about his “kitchen table” start-up business called Famly Fuit.

Edgar, from Mere Brow, near Preston, started up in business with his mum, Jane Johnson, making healthy fruit salads.

The tasty fruit pots

Edgar’s mum is on a gluten free diet, which makes fresh fruit salad the perfect family pudding—“famly fuit” is what Edgar calls it.

Edgar was convinced his mother’s recipe should be sold in supermarkets and set about to making it happen.

Jane said: “It all came from Edgar, he thought the salad was so good it was worth sharing and he designed the logo himself.

“We started packaging it up for local bake sales and farmer’s markets and it just took off.”

Interested in how the supermarkets make up and retail fruit pots, Edgar wrote to Booths director, Graham Booth, who put them in touch with fruit buyer David Morris.

Initially, the Booths team gave Edgar and his mum a virtual tour of Booths manufacturing (due to Covid restrictions), but the team felt Edgar’s fruit pots might have wider appeal.

David encouraged Edgar and Jane to apply for the online “Meet the Buyer” day.

Edgar and Jane then struck a deal to supply the fruit pots to stores in Burscough and Hesketh Bank.

Fresh produce buyer David Morris said: “We were really impressed with Edgar’s initiative and entrepreneurial spirit.”

