Yoga studio in Poulton: first look inside Evol, Poulton's new boutique yoga studio

Two Fylde coast women have opened a boutique fitness studio in Poulton town centre, and have started teaching yoga, pilates and barre classes.

By Lucinda Herbert
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 12:30 pm
Jess Coop and Tina Brodrick opened Evolv The Studio, on Chapel Street, on September 5.

The two fitness instructors started teaching classes during lockdown and have now started welcoming people into their own boutique wellness centre.

Here’s a first look inside.

1. Open for business

Jess Coop and Tina Brodrick opened Evolv The Studio after saving up money by teaching online classes and doing all their own branding.

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Stretching out

Tina Brodrick from Evolv The Studio in Poulton which specialises in Yoga, Barre and Pilates.

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Staying social

The new centre promotes mental health as well as physical fitness. Owners, Tina and Jess, opened the boutique studio on Sept 05, 2022, after saving up money by teaching online classes since the first lockdown. Members are encouraged to share their evolution on social media.

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Reflection

Members can join in Yoga, Pilates and Barre classes in the boutique studio. Pictured: Tina Brodrick.

Photo: Daniel Martino

