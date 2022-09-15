Yoga studio in Poulton: first look inside Evol, Poulton's new boutique yoga studio
Two Fylde coast women have opened a boutique fitness studio in Poulton town centre, and have started teaching yoga, pilates and barre classes.
By Lucinda Herbert
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 12:30 pm
Updated
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 12:30 pm
Jess Coop and Tina Brodrick opened Evolv The Studio, on Chapel Street, on September 5.
The two fitness instructors started teaching classes during lockdown and have now started welcoming people into their own boutique wellness centre.
Here’s a first look inside.
