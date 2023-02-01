News you can trust since 1873
Wyre's 14 richest and poorest neighbourhoods based on average income including Poulton South, Cleveleys East and Fleetwood Town

People across Wyre are continuing to struggle with their finances amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of the borough others may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

By Colin Ainscough
2 hours ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 7:33am

We’ve compiled a list of the neighbourhoods in Wyre with the highest and lowest estimated average annual household income, based on the latest figures published by the Office for National Statistics.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is Bonds, Bilsborrow & Wyresdale, while the lowest is Fleetwood Town.

The ONS breaks Wyre down into 14 neighbourhoods called Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

1. Cost of living crisis

We've taken a look at the data for the richest and poorest areas in Wyre

2. Bonds, Bilsborrow & Wyresdale

The average annual household income in Bonds, Bilsborrow & Wyresdale is £45,900, which is the highest of all Wyre neighbourhoods, according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in March 2020.

3. Poulton South

The average annual household income in Poulton South is £45,300, which is the second highest of all Wyre neighbourhoods, according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in March 2020.

4. Thornton East & Carleton West

The average annual household income in Thornton East & Carleton West is £43,300, which is the third highest of all Wyre neighbourhoods, according to the latest Office for National Statistics figures published in March 2020.

Office for National StatisticsFleetwood Town