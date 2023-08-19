News you can trust since 1873
Women’s World Cup Final 2023: Watch England’s Lionesses face off against Spain for free at Blackpool Tower

The Lionesses have made it to the Women’s World Cup 2023 final – watch them face off against Spain for free at Blackpool Tower.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 19th Aug 2023, 10:58 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 10:58 BST

The Lionesses are set to grip the nation once again when they compete in the Women's World Cup final on Sunday against Spain.

England became the first senior national side, men or women, to reach a World Cup final since 1966 after Sarina Wiegman's side beat Australia 3-1 in Sydney on Wednesday.

Fans lapped up the success across the country as the Lionesses cast aside the host nation.

Watch England’s Lionesses face off against Spain for free at Blackpool Tower

And now, fans can watch the final live on Blackpool Tower’s massive 12ft screen.

How much is it?

Entry is free!

England fans celebrate following a screening of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 semi-final at BOXPARK Wembley, London (Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)England fans celebrate following a screening of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 semi-final at BOXPARK Wembley, London (Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)
England fans celebrate following a screening of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 semi-final at BOXPARK Wembley, London (Credit: Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

Do you have to book a seat?

No booking is required.

When will the doors open?

Doors open at 10:30am ready for the 11am kick-off.

Where is the fan zone located?

The Fifth Floor at The Blackpool Tower.

Is there a bar?

Yes. The large bar offers a wide selection of alcoholic and soft drinks.

