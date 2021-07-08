Wine expert Dorothy retires from Blackpool Tesco

Dorothy Threadgold, 88, was given a surprise send off by her colleagues at the Tesco Extra at Clifton Retail Park where she has been a popular figure with staff and customers alike.

Former bosses, colleagues and customers enjoyed an afternoon reception at the store.

Dorothy, of Preston New Road, said she would miss her colleagues and customers, but would be keeping in touch.

Dorothy Threadgold, centre, with staff and friends from Tesco Extra in Blackpool

Dorothy retired to Blackpool after 40 years as a publican but wanted to keep busy and so took a job at Tesco, where she worked three days a week.

She said: “I absolutely loved my job, it was my life. I love talking to the customers.

“As a wine advisor, I was sent to London once a month and I got to go on Chateaux tours to learn about the wines.

“I used to run a wine club there with 20 people coming along, which was very enjoyable. My favourites are Australian reds.”

But she said that when coronavirus struck, she was one of the staff put on furlough.

She said: “I was sent home form work a year last March and was there for six months.

“Then I got back to work, only for another lockdown to come along and I was sent home again for three months. So I got used to being away from work, so retirement will not be so much of a change.

“I will miss my customers. I have had lots of lovely messages from them and some want to keep in touch. The people I met there, customers and staff are wonderful people and I had a lovely send off.”

Services manager at Tesco Blackpool Carole Rushton said: “It was a very emotional send off and she was not expecting it.

“We all enjoyed it and we will miss her she is a lovely lady and a legend!”