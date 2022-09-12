Wetherspoon Tax Equality Day 2022: The 8 pubs in Blackpool and the Fylde coast slashing prices on Thursday
Eight Wetherspoon pubs in Blackpool and the Fylde coast are set cut the price of all food and drink by 7.5% on Thursday, September 15, 2022.
Prices at the pubs will be reduced for one day only to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.
This means that customers spending £10 on food and drink will only pay £9.25 on this Thursday.
All food and drink in pubs is subject to 20% VAT.
By comparison, supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, and are able to use that saving to sell alcohol to its customers at a discounted price.
The Layton Rakes manager, Claire Buxton, said: "It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent.
"Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.
"It doesn't make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.
"Customers coming to The Layton Rakes on Thursday September 15 will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.
"We urge the Chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets."