Prices at the pubs will be reduced for one day only to highlight the benefit of a permanent VAT reduction in the hospitality industry.

This means that customers spending £10 on food and drink will only pay £9.25 on this Thursday.

All food and drink in pubs is subject to 20% VAT.

By comparison, supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, and are able to use that saving to sell alcohol to its customers at a discounted price.

The Layton Rakes manager, Claire Buxton, said: "It is unfair that supermarkets pay zero VAT on food, but pubs pay 20 per cent.

"Pubs have been under fantastic pressure for decades due to the tax disadvantages it has with supermarkets.

"It doesn't make sense for the hospitality industry to subsidise supermarkets.

"Customers coming to The Layton Rakes on Thursday September 15 will find the price of their food and drink is lower than normal.

"We urge the Chancellor to create tax equality between pubs and supermarkets."

These are the Blackpool and Fylde coast pubs taking part in Tax Equality Day this week:

1. The Albert and The Lion The Albert and The Lion Wetherspoon pub in Bank Hey Street, Blackpool Photo: rob lock Photo Sales

2. The Layton Rakes The Layton Rakes Wetherspoon pub in Market Street, Blackpool Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3. The Velvet Coaster The Velvet Coaster Wetherspoon pub in New South Promenade, Blackpool Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4. The Trawl Boat Inn The Trawl Boat Inn Wetherspoon pub in Wood Street, Lytham St Annes Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales