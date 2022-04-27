The team from Viva Blackpool did their bit and put on a show to help fund the efforts of the Red Cross in the country which has been brutally attacked by Russia.

Owners Leye D Johns and Martin Heywood, who will be celebrating 10 years of business at Viva later this summer, said they were all moved by the plight of families fleeing the fighting who were in desperate need of food, water, medical assistance and shelter.

After hearing that the Disasters Emergency Committee had urged people to donate money rather than goods to help, they put on the show which featured the likes of the Jersey Beats, Lionel Vinyl, the Harper Brothers,

Viva Blackpool raised £5,450 for the Red Cross in Ukraine

Passmore, Jimmy Nairn, Langley Dance Academy, Roy Walker, Carl Schofield and Catherine Kerr.

Leye said: “I am not a political person, but these terrible events have affected so many people and we wanted to help. We did not know if we would raise much money, but we just wanted to show our support.

"We are delighted that we managed to raise £5,450, which is quite a lot of money these days when purse strings are tight, so it was a great surprise. What an incredible night it was! We want to thank everyone, who took part, those who attended, the staff and those who donated items and gifted prizes.