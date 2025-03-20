'Vital lifeline': bid to save Poulton post office from the axe
The so-called ‘crown’ outlet, in Poulton-le-Fylde, is one of more more than a hundred of the facilities – owned and operated directly by the Post Office rather than under franchise agreements with subpostmasters – slated to be shut down as part of a transformation plan announced late last year.
A petition to save the Teanlowe Centre branch has attracted almost 3,700 signatures.
Members of Lancashire County Council voted unanimously for the authority to write to the Post Office’s chief executive to demand that it is spared, along with another in Morecambe.
Speaking at a County Hall meeting at which the issue was discussed, Poulton-le-Fylde division representative Alf Clempson said of the branch: “It has easy access…convenient parking [and] a cash point – in a time, as we all know, [that] the banks have been closing and [taking their] cash points with them.
“This post office is a lifeline to many elderly residents and its closure would affect the whole community. People would be forced to use a small counter service post office [on Station Road] with limited parking which, in turn, would be dangerous due to the unsuitability of the location and all the road safety risks this will bring.
“Until very recently, the post office has been trusted by generations and closing this vital asset is no way to restore that confidence. Anything that can be done to retain this community lifeline must be done,” County Cllr Clempson implored.
Speaking in November when the closure of 115 branches was announced nationwide – under a wider overhaul of the service – Post Office chair Nigel Railton said it would help boost postmasters’ pay by adding £250m annually to their remuneration by 2030.
