The budget-friendly plan is designed to to support low-income families

Virgin Media O2 has launched a new mobile service aimed at those on a low-income

The plan offers 10GB of data, and unlimited calls and texts for £10 per month

It is available as a 30-day rolling contract with no activation or exit fees and a fixed price for benefit recipients

About 2.6 million UK households struggle with mobile phone affordability

‘Digital exclusion’ is a significant issue, preventing access to essential online services

One of the UK’s largest mobile network providers has introduced a mobile plan designed to help those on low incomes stay connected.

The new O2 Essential Plan from Virgin Media O2 offers 10GB of mobile data, along with unlimited calls and texts, and is specifically aimed at people who receive a range of benefits.

The plan costs just £10 a month, and can be taken as a 30-day rolling contract, with no activation or exit fees. The price won’t change as long as customers continue to receive benefit payments.

Ofcom figures show that approximately 2.6 million households in the UK struggle to afford their mobile phone service.

Previous research also highlighted that many people are experiencing “digital exclusion”, meaning a lack of mobile connectivity prevents them from accessing essential online services such as healthcare and banking.

Christian Hindennach, chief commercial officer at Virgin Media O2, said: “Virgin Media O2 is proud to offer a range of comprehensive measures to help people on low incomes to get online and stay in touch with loved ones.

“The launch of the O2 Essential Plan builds on our wide range of existing support for people experiencing financial difficulties.

“This includes our broadband plan for people receiving support payments, the National Databank providing free mobile data for people in need, and our Community Calling scheme which rehomes smartphones with people who need them.”

The O2 Essential Plan is available to those receiving income-based Employment and Support Allowance, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, Income Support, Pension Credit, or Universal Credit.

