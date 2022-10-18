The video was posted to Bispham Chat Facebook page, with the caption: “Amazon please teach your delivery drivers to put parcels in the safe place instead of throwing them in to gardens.”

In the footage, the delivery driver rings the bell and waits for around 30 seconds, whilst restlessly tussling his hair and checking himself out in a window reflection.

The door goes unanswered and the Amazon driver casually launches the parcel into the back garden and strides away.

The Amazon delivery driver launches the parcel over a gate and into a back garden

Amazon was made aware of the video and said it will “be speaking to the customer to make things right”.

A spokesman for Amazon said: “We have very high standards for the delivery service providers we work with and expect every package to be handled with care.