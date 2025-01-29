Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Valentine’s Day is a major opportunity for both earning and saving money

Creative side hustles can help you capitalize on the holiday’s demand

Thoughtful gestures don’t have to break the bank

There are plenty of ways to celebrate without overspending

From crafts to event planning, there are opportunities for everyone

Valentine’s Day is one of the biggest commercial holidays of the year, with millions of people splurging on gifts, experiences, and romantic gestures.

Whether you're looking to boost your income or save money on celebrations, there are plenty of opportunities to turn your creativity and skills into extra cash.

But at the same time, if you’d rather just celebrate the day, it doesn’t have to break the bank - thoughtful, budget-friendly gestures can be just as meaningful as expensive gifts.

From crafting homemade gifts to offering event planning services, here are some ways to capitalise on Valentine’s Day while keeping your finances in check.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Side hustle ideas for Valentine’s Day

1. Handmade gifts and crafts: If you have a knack for DIY projects, Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to turn your hobby into a side hustle.

Handmade gifts are always in demand, as they add a personal and unique touch that store-bought items often lack. Some ideas include:

Personalized jewellery – Create and sell necklaces, bracelets, or rings with engraved initials or meaningful charms.

Custom greeting cards – Design heartfelt, hand-drawn, or printed Valentine’s Day cards for couples looking for a unique way to express their love.

Handmade candles and bath products – Scented candles, bath bombs, and luxury soaps make for romantic, self-care gifts that many people are happy to purchase.

Knitted or crocheted gifts – Scarves, hats, and blankets with personalized embroidery can be a warm and thoughtful present.

Sell these creations through platforms like Etsy, Facebook Marketplace, or local craft fairs.

2. Baking and sweet treats: Baked goods are a Valentine’s Day staple, and if you love spending time in the kitchen, this could be a lucrative side hustle. Offer:

Chocolate-covered strawberries – A classic treat that’s easy to make and sells well.

Heart-shaped cookies and cupcakes – Decorate them with romantic messages or customisable designs.

Personalised cakes – Many couples celebrate with a special cake, and a custom-made one can be a great money-maker.

DIY treat kits – Assemble and sell kits with ingredients and instructions for making Valentine’s Day desserts at home.

Market your baked goods through social media, local Facebook groups, or word-of-mouth.

3. Valentine’s Day photography: Many couples want professional photos for Valentine’s Day, whether for engagement announcements, date nights, or social media. If you have photography skills, offer:

Mini couple’s photo shoots – Set up themed photo sessions at a scenic outdoor location or a small indoor studio.

Proposal photography – Capture the moment someone pops the question with a surprise engagement shoot.

Valentine’s Day cards – Offer photoshoot sessions where customers receive personalised digital or printed Valentine’s Day cards featuring their pictures.

Advertise your services on Instagram, local Facebook groups, or even via word-of-mouth at local coffee shops and businesses.

4. Romantic event planning and proposal consulting: If you have an eye for detail and enjoy planning events, Valentine’s Day is a great time to offer your services. Consider:

Date night planning – Curate unique date night experiences, from picnics to themed dinner dates.

Proposal planning – Help organise unforgettable marriage proposals by coordinating venues, décor, photographers, and surprise elements.

Romantic picnic setups – Provide pre-arranged romantic picnics with candles, food, and décor at scenic locations.

Gift concierge services – Help clients select, purchase, and wrap the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for their partner.

You can advertise your event planning services on social media, local community boards, and platforms like Fiverr or TaskRabbit.

Ways to save money on Valentine’s Day

While making extra money is great, saving money on your own Valentine’s Day celebrations is just as important. Here are some frugal ways to celebrate:

1. DIY romantic dinner: Instead of dining at an expensive restaurant, cook a gourmet meal at home. Try a three-course meal with homemade appetizers, a main dish, and dessert.

Setting up fairy lights and candles can make the ambiance just as special as a fancy restaurant.

2. Handmade gifts instead of shop-bought: Rather than buying pricey gifts, consider making something special. Write love letters, create a scrapbook of memories, or make a playlist of songs that are meaningful to your relationship.

3. Plan an affordable experience: Instead of costly activities, opt for free or budget-friendly experiences:

A scenic walk or hike

A cosy movie night at home

A DIY spa night with homemade face masks and massages

Visiting a free local museum or art gallery

4. Take advantage of discounts and cashback deals: Many retailers offer Valentine’s Day discounts. Use cashback apps or voucher sites to get the best deals on gifts and dining.

Some restaurants also offer special deals for couples, so keep an eye out for promotions.

