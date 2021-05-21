Up to 300 jobs created in Lancashire by Issa brothers' EG Group

Zuber and Mohsin Issa of the EG Group

These new roles will provide applicants with an opportunity to gain valuable work experience during a six-month placement at either EG Group’s foodservice brands - including Greggs, Starbucks, KFC, Burger King, and Subway - at its petrol stations or its Blackburn head office.

The EG Group was founded in 2001 by Zuber and Mohsin Issa and is a major convenience retailer which has established partnerships with global brands.

The Kickstart scheme is designed to provide opportunities to young people who are on Universal Credit and at risk of long-term unemployment.

The scheme helps those who take part gain valuable work experience, while helping sectors such as hospitality with the support they need after having been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

EG Group will pay Kickstarters in line with current pay levels, and ambitious individuals will have the opportunity to apply for permanent roles at the end of the six-month placement.

Applicants will also be offered various incentives for involvement in the scheme, including monetary awards to Kickstarters who complete the full six months and a further award once they transition into a permanent role and the probationary period completes.

Kickstarters will be mentored by a manager and provided with the opportunity to complete a number of employability modules to improve their workplace skills, including communication, confidence and motivation, letter writing and interview techniques among others.

Donna Whittaker, Head of HR and Payroll UK, EG Group, said: “We are delighted to be taking part in the Government’s Kickstart scheme.

"Young people are often the ones who have experienced the most significant consequences as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and so we are very pleased to be able to play a role in helping young people get back on their feet.