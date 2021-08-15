'Unprecedented demand' sparks second visitor guide of the year for Blackpool

VisitBlackpool has published a second destination guide covering the autumn/winter season, thanks in part to the EU.

The 84-page glossy guide spans the entire Illuminations season, which has been extended to four months this year, starting on September 3 and ending on January 3, 2022.

At the same time, an e-version of the Blackpool Events Guide has been produced as the opening up of venues sees more and more shows and entertainment being reinstated over the second half of the year.

Blackpool Illuminations is one of the events featuring in the new visitor guide from VisitBlackpool

Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Our VisitBlackpool team have seen an unprecedented demand for the annual destination guide since it was published at the start of this year.

“To help satisfy that demand, we have produced a second printed guide that showcases the truly extraordinary range of events, attractions and accommodation that will be open to visitors over the rest of this year.

“That is complemented by an online edition of our annual events guide which illustrates the sheer scale of entertainment that is on offer.”

The new printed destination guide, which is part-funded by the European Regional Development Fund and the Welcome Back Fund, is now freely available and features the most extensive programme of events that the resort has offered over the autumn and winter period.

The cover of the new visitor guide from VisitBlackpool

It includes details of the famous Blackpool Illuminations, which will be switched on this year by Shirley Ballas, head judge of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, during a live streamed concert in The Blackpool Tower Ballroom on September 3.

The guide also features details of the annual Lightpool Festival, a free programme of events running over 16 nights from October 15-30.

The festival will provide a spectacular mix of light-based art installations, live performances, parades, lasers, 3D projection shows and a host of family-friendly activities.

The guide also showcases what is expected to be Blackpool’s biggest programme of Christmas entertainment in years including an indoor festive market, a Christmas village with skating rink, light shows, pantos, and the FriendsFestive exhibition.