Unions set for cost of living march at Conservatives' Blackpool conference

The parade is being timed to take place when the Conservative Party Spring Conference comes to town later this month.

The Trades Union Conference is behind the march which aims to put pressure on the Government to increase pay and help with fuel costs.

Taking part on Saturday, March 19, will be Blackpool Fylde and Wyre Trades Union Council and the group’s secretary Ken Cridland said that they wanted as many people as possible to take part.

Ken Cridland

He said: “This has been organised by the TUC in the North West and we are hoping delegations will come from Greater Manchester and Liverpool.

“Average energy bills are set to go up by between £600 to £700 this year and lots of other prices are going up too. The only thing not going up is people’s pay.

“If you are on a state pension getting around £7,000 a year, the extra £700 to £1,000 will be a killer. I don’t know how some people are going to manage.”

He said marchers are encouraged to bring placards and banners, but no balloons for safety reasons due to the overhead electric tramlines.

A spokesman for the TUC said: “We need to tell them loud and clear: Britain needs a pay rise!

“With bills rocketing but wages flat, we demand a real pay rise for all workers, public and private sector and to tax energy profits to pay our bills and raise universal credit.”

The march will also feature addresses from trade union leaders and it is hoped to have a live link-up to the UN Antiracism Day event taking place at the same time in London.

Marchers will assemble from 10am on the Comedy Carpet directly in front of Blackpool Tower.

The march will start at 11am.

The march route will take the crowd along the Promenade and up to the Winter Gardens, before looping back around down Talbot Square and returning to the start point for the rally - approximately 1 mile long.