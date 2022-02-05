UK ticket-holder scoops £109.9 million EuroMillions jackpot

The winning main numbers on Friday were 03, 25, 38, 43, 49 – while the the winning Lucky Star numbers were 03 and 07.

A single UK player matched all five Euromillions numbers as well as the two Lucky Star numbers to scoop the top prize.

Camelot is urging players to check their tickets to see if they are the jackpot winner.

“Players are urged to check their tickets and give us a call if they think they are tonight’s lucky winner.”