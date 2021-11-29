TVR sports cars in grand send-off drive for Blackpool factory stalwart

John Mleczek, 65, who died last month a was a legend at the former TVR factory in the resort, joining the firm at its Bristol Avenue, Bispham, plant in 1974.

He played a key role in the body shop working for owners Martin Lilley and later Peter Wheeler.

Between 20 and 50 cars of different marques are expected to gather at the former site of the factory in Bristol Avenue at 10am on Wednesday, December 1, before following the hearse to the service at Lytham Crematorium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John, right, with designer David Hives prior to a trip to the USA to meet TVR car club fans

John's father Joe was one of the firm’s first employees taken on by company founder Trevor Wilkinson at its works in the former brickworks at Hoo Hill, Layton and John’s son, Stuart, completed the Mleczek family’s hat trick of generations, working at the company for five years.