Traders raring to go in Fylde as restrictions ease further

Cafes, restaurants, hotels and pubs among those allowed to welcome back customers indoors today for the first time this year.

Jamie Croasdale, who runs the Black Sheep Tea Rooms in Lytham and St Annes with wife Melanie, said: “We are really looking forward to letting our customers through our doors again.

“With the weather being so uncertain, it will make a big difference and we hope to see a busy few weeks ahead.”

Jamie and Melanie Croasdale of the Black Sheep Tea Rooms in St Annes and Lytham

Veli Kirk, proprietor of the Anatolia Seaview restaurant in St Annes, said: “We’re raring to go. We’ve had plenty of advance interest and are so looking forward to seeing our customers

again.”

Lytham Hall will open again to visitors, with assistant manager Paul Lomax saying: “We’ve had a great response from the public to our outdoor facilities in recent weeks and the Hall will

from this week be open free flow style six days a week.”

Fylde MP Mark Menzies said: “We have kept to the restrictions so well here in Fylde and thank you to everyone for doing so.

“We must do everything we can to stick to the remaining rules and ensure we continue seeing a decrease in Covid cases - and the end of restrictions once and for all in the near future. It

has been difficult for so many people, but now we can enjoy the latest relaxations and support local businesses as much as possible.”