Top florists in and around Blackpool this national rose month

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Jun 2025, 12:50 BST

Celebrate National Rose Month with the best florists in and around Blackpool.

June is National Rose Month - the perfect time to treat someone special (or yourself) to a stunning bouquet of fresh blooms.

Whether you love timeless red roses or prefer something a little more unique, the Blackpool and Fylde coast area, as well as Preston is home to some incredibly talented florists who can craft the ideal arrangement.

From hand-tied bouquets to bespoke floral displays, we’ve rounded up the top florists across the coast who are ready to help you mark this fragrant celebration in style.

With expert craftsmanship and a flair for beauty, these local flower shops have everything you need to let your love blossom.

1. What The Flowers

Mowbray Drive, Blackpool, FY3 7UN | 5 out of 5 (17 Google reviews) | "I got these amazing flowers off my husband. They are so vibrant, unique and beautifully done." | What The Flowers

Beech Drive, Fulwood, PR2 3NB | 4.7 out of 5 (54 Google reviews) | "Great place with friendly staff."

2. Greenhouse Flowers

Beech Drive, Fulwood, PR2 3NB | 4.7 out of 5 (54 Google reviews) | "Great place with friendly staff." | Google

Common Edge Road, Blackpool, FY4 5AX | 4.7 out of 5 (150 Google reviews) | "Always gone here for flowers and they've been amazing every time."

3. Heather Lea Florists

Common Edge Road, Blackpool, FY4 5AX | 4.7 out of 5 (150 Google reviews) | "Always gone here for flowers and they've been amazing every time." | Google

Longridge Road, Ribbleton, PR2 6RH | 4.8 out of 5 (46 Google reviews) | "Fantastic place, they always really go the extra mile."

4. Fusion Flowers

Longridge Road, Ribbleton, PR2 6RH | 4.8 out of 5 (46 Google reviews) | "Fantastic place, they always really go the extra mile." | Google

Norbreck Road, Blackpool, FY5 1RP | 4.9 out of 5 (27 Google reviews) | "Extremely talented lady. Beautiful work and very creative."

5. Forever Flowers

Norbreck Road, Blackpool, FY5 1RP | 4.9 out of 5 (27 Google reviews) | "Extremely talented lady. Beautiful work and very creative." | Google

Leyland, PR26 8NY | 5 out of 5 (2 Google reviews) | "Amanda is the most amazing florist! She has such an attention to detail and eye for design."

6. Al'right Petal

Leyland, PR26 8NY | 5 out of 5 (2 Google reviews) | "Amanda is the most amazing florist! She has such an attention to detail and eye for design." | Al'right Petal

