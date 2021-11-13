Top Bombing! Blackpool hotel recreates iconic Peter Kay TV advert to open its new £400,000 pool

The Hotel Sheraton unveiled its refurbished leisure facilities in memorable style with its own version of the bitter advert, complete with a reprise of the voiceover by former BBC swimming commentator Hamilton Bland.

Also on hand were Fylde coast swim aces Olympic diver Hugo Ordoñez and Blackpool-born World Record butterfly cross Channel swimmer Dr Julie Bradshaw, who organises the annual pier to pier swims in Blackpool.

Julie who now works as a business coach and psychotherapist, was on hand to cut the ribbon. She said: “I am delighted to have been asked to open the pool at the Sheraton Hotel.

Top Bombing! Jonathan Brown attempts to recreate the famous John Smith's bombing advert.

“Having begun my own swimming career at a very early age at a hotel pool, I know only too well the importance of swimming. I am sure it will be greatly appreciated by the guests.”

Hamilton Bland, once known as the voice of swimming, worked on the original John Smiths TV advert in 2002 featuring comedian Peter Kay as one of the entrants in an international diving final who opts for a running bomb instead of a fancy dive, drenching the judges.

Hw said “I wrote the commercial in 23 minutes. My kids couldn’t care less about my 23 years in BBC television but they thought the Peter Kay advert I’d written in 23 minutes was very exciting.”

The re-enactment also featured Mexican Olympic diver Hugo Ordoñez, who has travelled the world with his diving shows. At the age of 15 he was the first junior high diver to perform a back-handstand with one-and-a-half somersaults from 25 metres.

The official opening of the £400,000 pool at the Hotel Sheraton. Pictured are, showgirls Athena and Emily with Dr Julie Bradshaw MBE, Nigel Seddon, Hugo Ordonez, Liz Brown, Jonathan Brown and Quentin Hayes.

Hugo, who has performed at Blackpool Pleasure Beach and now considers himself a Fleetwood lad, is currently a FINA judge for all the British national championships.

The new nine by four metre, £400,000 pool, six-person jacuzzi and seating area, plus changing rooms, showers and lockers is for guests at the Sheraton and nearby Elgin hotel.

Liz Brown, managing director at the Sheraton for six years, said: “Of all the refurbishment projects we have carried out over the last five years, this is the one I am most proud of. The team behind it have created the most beautiful pool which is a great asset to the hotel and a wonderful benefit to our guests and staff."

Channel swimmer Julie Bradshaw tests the new pool

Jonathan Brown with Olympic diver Hugo Ordonez

Olympic diver Hugo Ordonez shows how it should be done