Whalley Wine Shop, has been announced as a winner of the annual Octopus Entrepreneur Awards, which celebrate small and medium sized businesses making a positive impact in their community.

The business was nominated by Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans and its aim is to make the act of buying fine wine and spirits more accessible and enjoyable.

It opened a wine bar next door to the shop in July 2021 after overcoming many covid related issues.

Ribble Valley-based wine shop, Whalley Wine Shop, has been announced as a winner of the annual Octopus Entrepreneur Awards. Pictured is owner Tom Jones

Owner Tom Jones will receive £5,000 worth of scale-up advice from experts within Octopus as part of the prize.

Nigel Evans MP said: “Tom offers an inspirational story which can encourage everyone. Rather than being left despondent and beaten following his redundancy, Tom saw an opportunity to create a high-quality fine wine outlet and within five months his dream had become a reality.

"Over the next decade the Whalley Wine shop has become a magnet for locals and visitors from across the county, for its great staff, fantastic deals and with shelves stacked like a Champions League Football Squad.

"Even during a global pandemic, Tom saw an opportunity to look to their long-term strategy and explore how they could add something new and exciting for Whalley. This took form as a purpose designed wine bar with more seating, space and facilities, where customers can relax and enjoy themselves with high quality fine wine, and it has been a great success.