This Lancashire plumbing and heating group is taking on staff for growth

WRP Group has added to its growing team with six new members of staff joining the company since January 2022.

WRP Group is based at the Preston Technology Centre, in Marsh Lane, and provides plumbing, heating, gas and air conditioning services to the North West.

Ryan Kelsall, Lewis Rice and Charlie Fowlds have joined the team as engineers, Thomas Greaves as tiler and Charlotte Kenworthy as office assistant.

The new recruits at WRP Group. L-R Ryan Kelsall, Thomas Greaves, Charlie Fowlds, Cameran Edgecombe, Lewis Rice, Charlotte Kenworthy

WRP has also welcomed Cameran Edgecombe as their latest plumbing and heating apprentice.

The company said that Ryan brings a wealth of experience to WRP Group, having several years’ experience in skilled plumbing and tiling while also playing an integral role is several full bathroom renovation projects.

Charlie has an abundance of commercial and industrial experience and has invaluable expertise in HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) engineering, while Lewis also brings extensive commercial

and mechanical maintenance experience and has an in-depth knowledge of gas systems.

Thomas has been a professional tiler for 18 years. He is highly skilled in wall and floor tiling, working with a variety of ceramic, porcelain, and all natural stone materials.

The company said that this added resource means WRP Group has the manpower to keep up with the increasing demands on the services it provides in Lancashire and the surrounding areas.

For WRP customers, it means additional availability to carry out air conditioning and ventilation works as well as large scale renovation projects and domestic boiler and bathroom installations.

Charlotte has started her position as office assistant to support WRP’s office manager with the company’s ever-growing customer base. This will ensure customer service and communication will continue to shine.

WRP Group said it had always demonstrated a commitment to the development of the next generation of plumbers and heating engineers with Cameran being the third apprentice WRP Group has on the

team.

Director Paul Wylie said “Our business is going from strength to strength, and we want to be able to consistently provide the highest level of service to our customers, that comes in having a robust