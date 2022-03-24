South Ribble MP Katharine Fletcher opens Freedom Heat Pumps' new premises in Bamber Bridge. Pictured are: Logistics Manager, Wes Murray, Managing Director Chris Higgs, Katherine Fletcher MP, Bean Beanland, Chairman of the Heat Pump Federation.

After doubling turnover in 2021 and exceeding their growth targets, Freedom Heat Pumps have moved their northern team into a 15,000 sq ft facility in Bamber Bridge near Preston.

The move enables them to bring together all areas of the business under one roof, from technical sales, account managers and training through to warehouse and distribution.

It ensures that stock, logistics and distribution are managed internally, providing a streamlined customer journey controlled in every area by Freedom.

South Ribble MP Kathryn Fletcher and Bean Beanland, chairman of the Heat Pump Federation, officially opened the new building.

She said: “Today was the official opening of Freedom Heat Pumps’ new distribution centre and it was an honour to attend alongside Bean Beanland, the chair of the Heat Pump Federation.

“The new facility will bring exciting opportunities for people in South Ribble. We'll be benefitting from new jobs and new skills. It was fantastic to hear that Freedom Heat Pumps has doubled in size in the past year, and we can only expect more great things.”

Freedom Heat Pumps was founded in 2010 by Graham Hendra with the aim to provide honest technical support to the trade; installation engineers, merchants, housing developers, landlords and social housing.

It specialises in both air and ground source heat pump equipment and accessories from leading manufacturers, including Midea, Samsung and Hitachi.

And it aims to be more than just a product distributor, as the team’s many years in the heat pump industry means that they have extensive technical knowledge and installation experience, providing customers with support from the start of their project - heat pump calculations through to technical specifications and recommendations for the right product for a particularr project, to guidance and support at the time of installation.

As the demand has grown in recent years for heat pumps to heat premises while cutting green house gas emissions. the firm grew. In 2019 it had a turnover £3.5m and a team of seven, two years later it saw turnover up to £8.3m with the team increased to 27.