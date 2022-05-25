This Lancashire firm has launched a new business: frozen suppers to your door

The Supper Club is an extension of Althams Fine Foods, a business which creates award-winning, fresh and frozen ready meals for retailers such as Booths and Costco, as well as some UK airlines.

Founded by a family of farmers, Althams started life as a butchers in 1856 and is one of the oldest and largest independent, family-owned butchers in the UK with the fifth-generation Altham brothers running the business today.

Supper Club’s launch range comprises of recipes from around the world, with a local Lancashire Hot Pot, made with locally sourced lamb and vegetables, featuring as the hero dish.

James and Rick Altham

Morecambe-based Althams Fine Foods said it has enjoyed 20 per cent growth year on year in retail since 2018 and the family expects thish to continue following the Supper Club launch, as consumers seek luxury and convenience from real food experts.

Rick Altham, managing director, said: “Even before the pandemic, we were seeing a huge increase in the popularity of direct-to-consumer food delivery services, from true foodie experts. The pandemic only accelerated this trend and many, once niche, artisan products are now available nationwide with a few simple clicks.

"From pasta and fish to ready meals and even ice cream, there’s never been more choice. With Althams’ expertise in luxury suppers, direct to consumer was the next, natural step for our business.”

Supper Club’s launch range is made up of luxury, frozen suppers, ranging from British, gastropub favourites to Indian and Italian classics.

Rick added: "The restaurant quality flavours that our chefs create are locked in at freezing, along with the nutrients from the top, locally sourced ingredients, meaning fewer additives and preservatives are needed.