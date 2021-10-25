This is where to get the cheapest petrol in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre as prices reach all-time high

Prices at the petrol pumps reached an all-time high at the weekend, with the average UK price hitting 142.94p

By Colin Ainscough
Monday, 25th October 2021, 2:12 pm
Updated Monday, 25th October 2021, 2:18 pm

The latest price increase beats the former record, set in April 2012, by 0.46p.

Meanwhile, diesel prices reached 146.5p a litre on Sunday, short of its all-time high of 147.93p.

In Blackpool today (Monday, October 25, 2021) prices range from 138.9p to 146.9p at petrol stations according to petrolprices.com.

These are the latest prices at petrol stations across Blackpool:

Texaco / 113A Poulton Road, Blackpool FY3 7JJ / Price as of Oct 20, 138.9p

Morrisons / Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool FY4 2AY / Price as of Oct 20, 139.7p

Sainsbury's / Talbot Road, Blackpool FY1 3QX / Price as of Oct 24, 139.9p

Woodlands Service Station / Fleetwood Rd North, Thornton FY5 4BL / Price as of Oct 23, 139.9p

Asda / Cherry Tree Road, Blackpool FY4 4QH / Price as of Oct 22, 140.7p

Tesco Extra / Clifton Retail Park, Sandhams Way, Blackpool FY4 4UJ / Price as of Oct 20, 140.9p

Esso / 333 Central Drive, Blackpool FY1 5HZ / Price as of Oct 19, 141.9p

Esso / Preston New Rd, Blackpool FY4 4XQ / Price as of Oct 20, 141.9p

Morrisons / Amounderness Way, Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 3TS / Price as of Oct 20, 141.9p

Esso / 159-163 Devonshire Rd, Blackpool FY3 8BQ / Price as of Oct 24, 142.9p

Esso / Collingwood Ave, Blackpool FY3 8BZ / Price as of Oct 22, 142.9p

Shell / Preston New Rd, Blackpool FY3 9TN / Price as of Oct 20, 142.9p

Esso / 557 Devonshire Rd, Blackpool FY2 0AJ / Price as of Oct 23, 142.9p

Esso / Fleetwood Road, Achorsholme FY5 1LZ / Price as of Oct 23, 142.9p

Applegreen Skippool / Mains La, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7LJ / Price as of Oct 25, 143.8p

Texaco / 133 Church Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 3SY / Price as of Oct 24, 143.9p

Shell / Heyhouses Ln, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 3RQ / Price as of Oct 21, 143.9p

Shell / Talbot Rd, Blackpool FY1 3QX / Price as of Oct 24, 145.9p

Shell /Garstang Rd E, Little Singleton, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7SX / Price as of Oct 24, 146.9p

