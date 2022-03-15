They say the change in outlook has been sparked by the recent pandemic lockdowns with people forced to spend more time at home.

For those looking to take that first or next step on the property ladder, the survey showed that 59 per cent of residents in the county would place access to outdoor space at the top of their wish list.

According to Bricks and Mortar, data from Rightmove revealed potential buyers searching for homes with gardens increased by 42 per cent in May 2020 compared to the same time in 2019. The figure for those renting was 84 per cent, showing private outdoor space was something people were seeking after spending so long indoors.

A typical garden by Barratt Homes NW

Philippa Stewart, sales director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes North West, said: “Since the pandemic began, we’ve developed a greater fondness for the open space we have at home and it can contribute greatly to maintaining positive physical and mental health.

“Second was views and surroundings offered by a location, with 54 per cent of respondents now admitting this is a key consideration.

The next priority was the safety of an area, as reported by 51 per cent.

Philippa continued: “Surroundings such as green, open spaces and parks in the locality have become of great importance and having them within walking distance are no doubt a huge benefit for homebuyers.