This is the latest night spot to open in Preston... and it's got soul!

Detroit, named after the city where Motown originated, is opening this Friday, December 3, in the nightspot which used to be known down the years as Louie's Long Bar, Bar 1 and latterly Revolution.

The new, table service venue will feature live music from a ten piece band, a variety of guest singers and a line up of DJs to bring a soul and funk sound back to the town.

Floor manager at the Main Sprit Weind bar, just off Church Street, is Elizabeth Grant, daughter of Lancashire soul DJ Des Grant, and who was crowned Miss England in 2016.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elizabeth Grant at the new Preston bar and live music venue Detroit

Elizabeth said while soul centred nightclubs were popular in other towns and cities such as One Eight Six in Manchester, Blues Kitchen in Shoreditch and Marvin's in Lytham, Preston had missed out and there was a real demand for a sophisticated but friendly night out featuring the music from motor city.

She said: "We are so excited about Detroit Preston. Word about it is gaining traction. Our opening night is almost sold out and all the staff are so enthusiastic about the music and ready to go.

"As a daughter of Des Grant, I was brought up on Motown and Soul from day one, but always felt that there wasn't a perfect venue around here for that style of music. So obviously I am really delighted that everything has aligned to bring this to Preston.

"We are having table service, it is a 150 capacity seated venue and we have some classy wines and cocktails for a discerning audience.

"With the decor, we have gone for a bit of a speakeasy vibe, black velvet and gold trim, emerald greens and reds. We have a fantastic mural of Marvin Gaye on one wall, which was done by a graffiti artist and which looks superb, capturing the emotion of the man.

"Upstairs we have out Motor City Cocktail bar and downstairs the main floor with the stage for the performers."

The refurbishment of the venue has cost more than £180,000 with upholstered walls and a revived dark oak floor.