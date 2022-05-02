This Fylde coast property search team has secured access to a new safe data hub

X-Press Legal Services Fylde Coast, North Lancashire and Lakeland has recently been awarded a National Land Information Service (NLIS) channel licence – a government approved and regulated, electronic land and property searches portal, the only one of its kind in the property searches market.

The new license gives the company, owned by Wendy and Scott Reece, direct access to authoritative conveyancing search data, direct from every local authority in England and Wales, the Coal Authority and HM Land Registry.

This means that X-Press Legal Services is connected to the most secure data hub in the land and property search information market, and is able to offer their conveyancing clients the highest standards of electronic property search accessibility available on the market today, as well as peace of mind.

Wendy’s franchise business partners with law firms across the North West to produce thousands of property search reports each year.

It provides such information as mining reports, floods risk and planning issues for clients who are looking to move house.

Their clients will now have their LLC1 search ordering process future proofed as NLIS has developed a seamless LLC1 integration link to HMLR, so both Local Authority and HMLR searches can be accessed securely 24/7 via the data hub.

Wendy Reece said: “We are pleased to have been awarded an NLIS licence, keeping us one step ahead in this fast-moving digital search landscape. We have a reputation for acquiring cutting-edge technology solution for our conveyancing clients, making their jobs easier whilst providing invaluable support.”

NLIS Hub Director Nick Dyoss said: “I look forward to a long-term successful partnership with X-Press Legal. NLIS continues to grow year on year and is an essential part of our national data infrastructure, delivering trusted, authoritative searches to thousands of conveyancing solicitors and homebuyers.”