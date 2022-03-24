Delaheys Nursing Home, on Clifton Drive South, Ansdell, was sold to Newmore Capital for an undisclosed sum, in a deal facilitated by Redwoods Dowling Kerr.

Prior to this deal, Newmore Capital had two care homes, but due to the rapidly expanding care home sector bosses decided to take advantage of buoyant market conditions and expand operations.

Delaheys was acquired along with Lindisfarne Care Home in Yorkshire, and Newmore Capital said it was attracted to the two because they were well managed by the previous owners and have gained excellent reputations within their own respective areas.

Both Delaheys Nursing Home and Lindisfarne Care Home have high occupancy levels were rated ‘good’ on their most recent CQC inspections. In a statement to RDK, Newmore Capital stated their intention to grow the businesses and continue to provide the best quality of care.

Delaheys Nursing Home was established by the previous family owners in 1990. The nursing home is registered for 28 residents and aims to provide “spacious and inviting accommodation which is beautifully presented throughout”.

Lindisfarne Care Home is situated in Haworth in West Yorkshire, and had been successfully operated by the previous owners for over 25 years. The care home is registered for 34 residents.