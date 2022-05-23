Adam Blakey, technical director at Perfect Parks, who is also behind the Lil Beatz, First Digital Media and Get Your Mobi brands, has teamed up with UK based Curveblock Technologies and the Genesis Leisure Group to launch the UK’s first range of “energy positive” holiday lodges which produce more renewable energy than they use.

Specialising in Zero Carbon development, CurveBlock aims to reduce the environmental impact of construction to provide a cleaner, more sustainable planet for future generations.

Renewable energy is generated from solar panels installed on the exterior of the lodges, which can be used within the lodge or exported back to the grid. Customers will also have the option to have batteries installed to store the energy for later use.

A side view of how one of the new electricity generating lodges could look from CurveBlock Technologies and Perfect Parks

While this is the first time this technology has been applied to a holiday lodge, CurveBlock is currently developing a number of new-build residential properties which feature the same technology- from one bedroom apartments to sprawling country estates.

All lodges are pre-wired for an electric vehicle charging station, while lighting, heating and maintenance are all controllable via an app using integrated smart home technology.

A typical two bedroom lodge is expected to generate around 15,000 kWh of renewable energy every year with an estimated usage of 3,000-4,000 kWh meaning a potential excess of around 10,000 kWh every year- enough to drive an Electric Vehicle up to 30,000 miles.

Adam Blakey of Perfect Parks and First Digital Media

Digital marketing specialist Adam Blakey, technical director at Perfect Parks, said: “CurveBlock Technologies and Perfect Parks are excited to be the pioneers of this UK-first technology in the leisure and holiday industry.

“We feel passionately about protecting the planet and the CurveBlock’s exceptional green credentials reflect this. Their lodges offer a unique combination of luxury, exceptional build quality and ground-breaking energy positive technology.”

Perfect Parks was set up three years ago as a marketing and sales specialist to help parks sell holiday lodges

Matthew Couch, Co-Founder and director at CurveBlock, said: “With the climate crisis presenting the greatest challenge facing society, we wanted to play our part by offering customers a luxury lodge which sets a new standard in green energy.

Inside one of the eco-lodges from CurveBlock Technologies and Perfect Parks

“We know buyers are increasingly aware of the impact they are having on the planet and they can be confident they are investing in a lodge which not only offers supreme quality of design and build, but is also extremely energy efficient and sustainable.”

Deliveries of the first lodges are due to commence in July and CurveBlock said it is still able to supply lodges for 2022 delivery, although availability is rapidly reducing.