The Trebaron Garden Centre on Common Edge Road, founded by Mike and Rosie Withers, has joined the British Garden Centres group and now will have a new name.

It will, like all the centres in the group, now carry a local name - Lytham St Annes Garden Centre.

Phillippa Stubbs, Director of BGC South said “This is a landmark day for us all. We have known the Withers family for many years and for their centre to be the 60th to join the British Garden Centres family is very special. Over the last few years, we have grown our business in the north west through our other centres; Leyland, Townley & Bolton to name a few.

The Trebaron garden centre has been bought by the British Garden Centres group

"Adding Lytham St Annes to the family gives us even more opportunities to serve the local gardeners. We are looking forward to working with the team to develop the business further and build on its heritage.”

BGC was launched in 1987 with the opening of Woodthorpe Garden Centre by brothers Charles and Robert Stubbs and has 2,700 staff.

Having started life 40 years ago as a Tomato Nursery the Trebaron site has evolved over the years, and the new owners said this looks set to continue with BGC investment.

Speaking of the sale, Andy Withers, son of the founder, said, “We, at Trebaron, are delighted that the British Garden Centre group is taking over the business. BGC shares our values of service to the local community, and I am confident the centre will continue to flourish in the future.”

Mike and Rosie Withers also founded the wholesale business Trans-Continental which has is head office on the Blackpool Airport Enterprise zone.

The name Trebaron came from the names of their parents, Nora and Bert, in reverse.

The Lytham St Annes Garden Centre has a large plants department which includes garden accessories and tools, plus an established home and gift department with curtains, blinds and sofa specialists on hand to offer help and advice.