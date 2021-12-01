Face coverings are again compulsory in England in shops and settings such as banks, post offices, hairdressers, and public transport, unless people are exempt.

These were the scenes in Blackpool on Tuesday as new Covid rule changes are introduced

Measures to slow the spread of the newly-identified Omicron coronavirus variant came into force on Tuesday (November 30).

By Iain Lynn
Wednesday, 1st December 2021, 7:11 am

We sent our photographer DAN MARTINO into the town, to see how things have changed.

Pupils in year 7 and above, teachers and visitors should wear face coverings in communal areas in schools, colleges and universities in England.

Hospitality settings such as pubs and restaurants are not affected.

The reintroduction of compulsory face coverings brings England closer into line with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Previously, vaccinated travellers only had to take a Day 2 lateral flow test, and did not have to self-isolate unless they received a positive result.

