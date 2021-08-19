These are the 25 empty Blackpool shops and retail units currently for sale or lease

Dozens of former shops, cafes, banks and restaurants are on the market and here are just a few of them on offer currently.

Some of the units have been closed for a while, where others have only shut within the last few months.

How many of these former shops have you been a customer in before?

1. The R-Bar and hotel on Lord Street is for sale with a guide price of £250,000 with Pattinson Commercial Photo Sales

2. In a very prominent location by North Pier, there are retail units available for lease with Duxburys Commercial under the ibis Styles hotel at Talbot Square. Photo Sales

3. The former Homeless Action charity shop on Talbot Road is also available for lease with Duxburys Commercial Photo Sales

4. The Brighthouse store on Abingdon Street closed after the company went into administration in March last year. Recently Blackpool Council refused an alcohol licence for a European-style food store at the retail unit. Photo Sales