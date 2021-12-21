The winners of Blackpool's best festive shop window displays are revealed

Lingerie Lounge and Mankind based in the Stanley Buildings on Church Street, had got into hot water with Blackpool Council in November after fitting decorations to their shops.

The council was concerned that they might have damaged the listed building, but council bosses had a change of heart after the displays won widespread praise and they were allowed to stay.

Now both stores were among the winners in Blackpool Business Improvement District's annual competition to encourage the festive spirit in the town centre and attract more business, with Lingerie Lounge coming out as the overall winner.

The Lingerie Lounge team is presented with its certificate for having the best festive windows in Blackpool

Blackpool BID board director Martin Heywood and the BID’s operations manager Ryan Skyrme walked around the town centre to judge this year's competition on the evening of Friday, December 17.

After much deliberation and attention to detail, they chose to crown The Lingerie Lounge as best-dressed Christmas window winner of 2021.

Chrissy Thomas Griffin, owner of the Lingerie Lounge said: "We're over the moon our window display has been chosen, particularly as there are so many brilliant displays in the town centre this Christmas.

"We love bringing extra festive cheer to the town with our window displays and always have a lot of fun creating them. We’ve had lots of lovely comments from people passing by and across social media.”

Neighbour Mankind was also praised in the competition

Several other entries received a commended certificate for their festive window displays including Mankind designerwear, Hermosa Boutique, Ocean Palace Restaurant and John Anthoney Hair.

Ryan Skyrme said, ‘We have been running the Best Dressed Christmas Window Competition for over 15 years now and the festive displays get bigger and better year after year.

"We’re very grateful to all the businesses and their staff who’ve taken the time to dress their windows, they certainly have added to the festive spirit around the town centre. Congratulations to our winner for their fantastic display."

The Church Street shop was judged the most festive by Blackpool BID

The Ocean Palace was also commended for its display

John Anthoney Hair was among the commended