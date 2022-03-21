The new Blackpool store mixing affordable vintage sportswear with houseplants

A new vintage clothing store has opened in Blackpool - with a green twist.

Tristan Parker from North Shore wanted to merge his two passions for retro sportswear and houseplants - and opened Urban Greenhouse on Birley Street at the start of the year.

The former fashion model started collecting 80s/90s branded tracksuits around nine years ago. He traded via online platforms - Ebay, Vinted and Depop, and rummaging through pop-up stores in Manchester and Leeds.

Tristan Parker, owner of Urban Greenhouse on Birley Street, Blackpool

When the 27 year old started selling wholesale to vintage stores around the world he realised he wanted to be the one with the vintage store buying in the stock.

But while he was used to paying a premium for vintage items in Manchester and Leeds, he wanted his shop to be affordable.

“A lot of people are shocked by how low I keep the prices when you can naturally go in to another City to initially find the same item for a heavier price; by charging less, my customers are a lot more likely to buy on impulse rather than question it. Even if they are to buy and sell online for a higher price to make profit that is more than fine, I am happy just to be giving something back.”

Tristan has found owning a store to be a big jump from trading online. He has had no help with funding and has no free time as he tries to get his business off the ground.

“its a complete struggle this time of year with Blackpool being seasonal but I’m not letting that stop me. It will start to pick up soon.”

Products include popper pants, shell jackets, print shirts and baseball caps.

But the store is filled with houseplants and cacti – not just for sale, but to help punters feel joyful and relaxed.

Tristan said it’s his ‘happy place’.

“I’m happiest around nature and plants,” he said.

“Plants are extremely good for mental health and detoxing the air.